By Adejoke Adeleye

A 16-year old boy (name withheld) has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for stealing 14 female pants.

The suspect was arrested following a report by one Amudalat Opaleye, a resident of Kano Street, Ayetoro who reported at Ayetoro Police Station that at about 6am on Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, the suspect sneaked into her room and stole her pant, but that while trying to sneak out, he was caught with the pant.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ayetoro Police Station, CSP Mobolaji Jimoh detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.





A search warrant was executed in his dwelling and another 14 used female pants were recovered.

According to the police, he had confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed that he was sent by somebody to get those pants for him and that effort was on to get his accomplice arrested.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.