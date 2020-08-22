By Taiwo Okanlawon

Super Eagles star, Tyronne Ebuehi has joined Dutch Eredivisie side Twente on a season-long loan from Portuguese club Benfica with an option of signing him permanently.

The defender joined the Estadio da Luz outfit in May 2018 after impressing for Nigeria at the World Cup in Russia and penned a five-year deal with the side.

The 24-year-old, however, suffered a career-threatening injury two months after teaming up with the Eagles in a Champions Cup defeat by Juventus.





The former ADO Den Haag defender is delighted to sign for the Pride of the East and looks forward to making his contribution for the club.

“It feels great to be here at FC Twente. The conversations I had with the club were very positive and I am looking forward to playing here,” Ebuehi told the club website.

“In the past, I played against FC Twente with ADO. Twente is a big club and I want to prove myself here, but of course, also help the club.”