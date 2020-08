Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin knocked out UK’s Dillian Whyte, in the fifth round to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) interim heavyweight title.

The boxing match was held on Saturday in Brentwood, Essex.

The bout ended with 40 year-old Povetkin landing an uppercut on Whyte to end it all.

In the supporting female bout, Ireland’s Katie Taylor unanimously defeated Delfine Persoon 98-93, 96-94, 96-94, after a hard-fought battle against