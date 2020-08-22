A 40-year-old man, Gbenga Taiwo claimed that he wanted to check if his 15-year-old daughter was still a virgin after defilement allegations were levelled against him by the police.

According to reports, Taiwo allegedly started molesting his daughter when she was 13 at their rented apartment in Baruwa, Ipaja area of Lagos State.

Mr Ebenezer Omejalile, the Coordinator of ”Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network”, said that the victim got tired of the abuse and reported to her landlord who cautioned her father but he refused to stop.

“The girl said she had been constantly abused by her father since she was 13. He is about 40 years old and a retired electricity worker.





”Before the intervention of the girl’s maternal uncle, one Mr Alagba, the girl got tired of the wickedness of her father and informed their landlord who confronted the father to stop the evil act and he let him know the consequence of his action.

”But the suspect turned a deaf ear to it and kept doing it to the extent that whenever he was on night duty, he went to the office with the girl to keep having her to his satisfaction.

”The man claimed that he saw some pictures in his daughter’s phone and suspected that she was wayward. He said he did not have sex with her but only used his finger to check if she is a virgin or not.”

However, some family members of the suspect claim that he is mentally unstable and was checked into a private rehabilitation centre in Ise Oluwa Hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun State in 2018.

Confirming his arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana, said a test would be carried out to determine the mental state of the suspect.