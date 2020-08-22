By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

One of Malam Mamman Daura’s sons has debunked the report that he was flown abroad for medical treatment.

Mohammed Daura who spoke to ThisDay explained that his father is hale and hearty.

He said reports that his father was taken abroad for treatment was fabricated.





“For the past couple of days, we have been forced to deny numerous times a completely fabricated story about our father’s well-being.”

“Alhamdulillah. Baba is perfectly fine. He neither has a history of renal problems nor does he have any breathing difficulties like reports have it”.

Mohammed further said that people who rejoice over the news of his father’s death should know that one thing in life is nobody makes it out alive, hence, we all should be humbled by our own mortality.

Bashir Ahmad, President Buhari’s aide also debunked the report.

“No iota of truth in the earlier story that Mallam Mamman Daura was flown to London for an emergency medical attention, he is hale and hearty, Nigerians should disregard that story.”, he wrote on Twitter.

Bashir accompanied his post with a video of Mamman Daura speaking on phone, on his feet:

Days back, Sahara Reporters said that Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew and confidant, was flown abroad for medical treatment for symptoms close to COVID-19.

The report was widely shared online.