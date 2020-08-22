Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (second left), inspecting new LASTMA recruits in February. Poll says LASTMA officers have not been helpful

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) bid to measure its relevance, popularity and likeability via a Twitter poll has backfired.

The poll seeks to find answers if LASTMA officers have been helping Lagos residents on the road.

However, hours to the end of the poll, which had seen 1,210 respondents, majority said the agency officers have not been helpful.


According to the interim result, 77 percent of the 1210 respondents claimed they have never been assisted by a LASTMA officer in the past.

Only 17 percent claimed they have been helped by the officers.

About 6 percent of the respondents were indifferent.

However some commenters on the poll were more favourable to the agency:

 