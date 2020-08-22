The Lagos State Police Command has released dates for screening of applicants who applied to be Constables.
The screening is scheduled for the Police College, Ikeja, with the applicants presenting themselves physically for screening, with their credentials.
Dates for the 20 Local Governments to appear for screening have been released.
Know your date for screening
Monday 24th August, 2020
Agege Local Government
Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government
Tuesday 25th August, 2020
Alimosho Local Government
Amuwo-Odofin Local Government
Wednesday 26th August, 2020
Apapa Local Government
Badagry Local Government
Thursday 27th August, 2020
Epe Local Government
Eti-Osa Local Government
Friday 28th August, 2020
Ibeju-Lekki Local Government
Saturday 29th August, 2020
Ifako-Ijaiye Government
Monday 31st August, 2020
Ikeja Local Government
Ikorodu Local Government
Tuesday 1st September, 2020
Kosofe Local Government
Lagos Island Local Government
Wednesday 2nd September, 2020
Lagos Mainland Local Government
Mushin Local Government
Thursday 3rd September, 2020
Ojo Local Government
Oshodi-Isolo Local Government
Friday 4th September, 2020
Somolu Local Government
Saturday 5th September, 2020
Surulere Local Government
According to a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bala Elkana, applicants must report at the screening venue, Police College Ikeja by 8am on dates indicated against their various Local Government Areas.
What do you think?