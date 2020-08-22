The Lagos State Police Command has released dates for screening of applicants who applied to be Constables.

The screening is scheduled for the Police College, Ikeja, with the applicants presenting themselves physically for screening, with their credentials.

Dates for the 20 Local Governments to appear for screening have been released.

Know your date for screening





Monday 24th August, 2020

Agege Local Government

Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government

Tuesday 25th August, 2020

Alimosho Local Government

Amuwo-Odofin Local Government

Wednesday 26th August, 2020

Apapa Local Government

Badagry Local Government

Thursday 27th August, 2020

Epe Local Government

Eti-Osa Local Government

Friday 28th August, 2020

Ibeju-Lekki Local Government

Saturday 29th August, 2020

Ifako-Ijaiye Government

Monday 31st August, 2020

Ikeja Local Government

Ikorodu Local Government

Tuesday 1st September, 2020

Kosofe Local Government

Lagos Island Local Government

Wednesday 2nd September, 2020

Lagos Mainland Local Government

Mushin Local Government

Thursday 3rd September, 2020

Ojo Local Government

Oshodi-Isolo Local Government

Friday 4th September, 2020

Somolu Local Government

Saturday 5th September, 2020

Surulere Local Government

According to a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bala Elkana, applicants must report at the screening venue, Police College Ikeja by 8am on dates indicated against their various Local Government Areas.