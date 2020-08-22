By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Oyo State Police Command has debunked viral reports that the Ikolaba Police Station in Ibadan was attacked by gunmen on Friday night.

What happened, it explained, was that a policeman was killed while he and other officers stood by the side of the road.

One of the officers was shot dead in the incident while the other was injured.





He is now on admission at the hospital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said: “At about 2100hrs of 21st August, 2020, two Policemen attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ikolaba, Ibadan Oyo State who were at the opposite side of the road to the Police station were attacked by hoodlums in an unidentified moving vehicle who opened fire on them”.

“Consequent upon this, one Cpl Dada Christopher was hit by the pellets at the right side of the rib and he died on the spot, while Inspr Busuyi Ayodele was also hit at his back and he sustained injury, while he was subsequently rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

“The station guard AK-47 rifle with 24 rounds of ammunition was taken away by the hoodlums”.

Fadeyi said that immediately, the Commissioner of Police got wind of the incident, he gave the marching order to all police tactical teams, including Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Swift Response Squad (SRS), SKYNET, Federal and Safer Highway patrol teams, Puff Adder team, among others, to go after the hoodlums.

The PPRO also said that after the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment.

Efforts have been intensified to arrest the perpetrators, the PPRO explained.