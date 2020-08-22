Freddie Ljungberg: Leaves Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder and assistant coach, Freddie Ljungberg announced his exit today from the London club..

In a post on Twitter, the former Swedish international said he was moving on to improve his managerial experience.

Reports however said he has no new job already lined up.

He wrote: “I have decided to leave my first team assistant coaching role at @Arsenal to progress my management experience. I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach.





“I wish Mikel and all the team every success for the season ahead. Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side. I hope we will all meet again soon”, he added.

Arsenal also announced his departure. ” Freddie Ljungberg is leaving the club to pursue new opportunities in the coming season”, Arsenal said.

In some other tweets, the club dredged out memories of Ljungberg’s times with Arsenal as a player and coach.

Freddie’s post attracted comments from Arsenal fans who wished him well.

Here are some of the reactions:

I have been expecting this long time ago.. he was never Arteta's choice. Cos i wouldn't know an assistant coaching role that puts you on the stand during games. Thanks for your service, Freddie. You were among those that made this club great. All the best — Oladipo Richards (@3rdeye03) August 22, 2020

Good luck mate, go and win some more trophies 🤜🏽 pic.twitter.com/xkFeU1wnjo — Shaun (@ArsenalReviewed) August 22, 2020

Thank you Freddie and good luck. Always a Gooner. pic.twitter.com/jfc1xxbEVx — FRT 🥤 (@009Frt) August 22, 2020

Thank you Freddie for helping this team through troubled times. Wish you all the best and I do hope your path leads you back here. Good luck. — You Are My Arsenal (@YouAreMyArsenal) August 22, 2020

Thanks for everything you’ve done for The Arsenal both as a player and coach. All the very best for the future Freddie and remember once a Gooner always a Gooner — Gary Lawrence (@garythegooner56) August 22, 2020

The 43 year-old Ljungberg joined Arsenal in 1998 and left in 2007. He went to play with West Ham for one year and had stints in the US, China and India.

He returned to Arsenal in 2016/17 as a coach of the Under 15. But a year later, he moved to Wolfsburg as assistant coach.

Again, the following year, he returned to Arsenal to handle the U23 and stood in as coach of the senior team after Unai Emery was sacked.

He became assistant coach to Mikel Arteta last season.