By Kazeem Ugbodaga

An explosion that could have led to loss of lives has been averted at Ojudu Berger area of Lagos as a fuel tanker conveying 33,000 litres of petrol fell.

For the prompt intervention of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, there could have been an explosion.

Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA’s spokesman, said the agency received a distress call via emergency toll free line and activated a response team to the incidents scene.





“Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was observed that a tanker loaded with 33,000 liters of PMS with registration number DKA-201ZP fell on a stationary tow van with registration number FST-636DA.

“Further information revealed that the accident occurred at about 2:30p.m due to reckless driving and subsequently spilling it’s contents on the road.

“No loss of life. However,the driver of the tanker sustained injuries and had been taken to Gbagada General Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

He said safety measures had been put in place, while the Lagos State Fire Service from Alausa fire station had swung into action and blanketed the affected area.

“LASEMA Response Team, Officers of the Nigerian Police, LASTMA Officials and the FRSC were responders at the scene.

“Recovery operation exercise is ongoing and the agency’s officials at the incident scene have contacted the LASEMA base for deployment of the Agency’s heavy duty equipment.

“Safety measures has been put in place while awaiting the arrival of an empty tanker for tran-sloading of the product to enable safe recovery,” he said.