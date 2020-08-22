By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s COVID-19 caseload slumps on Friday for the first time in four days to give the nation hope of flattening the curve at last.

On Friday, the nation records 340 new cases, which is far lower than the 476 cases churned in on Thursday, 593 cases on Wednesday and 410 cases on Tuesday.

The reason for the sharp decrease is that Lagos which used to record the highest figures slumps to 33 infections on Friday, as against the 235 it recorded on Thursday.





The 340 new infections take Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 51,304, with 37,885 survivors discharged and

996 deaths.

The 340 new cases were reported from 19 states, which are: Kaduna (63), FCT(51), Plateau (38), Lagos (33), Delta (25), Gombe (21), Adamawa (21), Edo (20), Katsina (17), Akwa Ibom (11), Ekiti (10), Rivers (9), Ondo (5), Ebonyi (4), Cross River (3), Ogun (3), Sokoto (2), Imo (2) and Nasarawa (2).

