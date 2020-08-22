Bishop David Oyedepo’s daughter Joy Priscilla today tied the nuptial knots with her heartthrob Abimbola Olaleye Abodunrin.

The day was special for Daddy Oyedepo as it coincided with the 38th anniversary of his wedding with his wife.

Traditional wedding of the new couple took place on 21 August. The white wedding followed today.

Joy Priscilla is the Oyedepos’ last child and second daughter.





Despite his busy schedule at his ministry, the bishop renewed his love vows to his wife, Faith on Friday.

“Happy Wedding Anniversary to my lovely wife @faithOyedepo. The journey thus far has been awesome with you by my side. You have been the true definition of a virtuous woman. Myself, the children (biological and spiritual) and grandchildren all call you blessed indeed.I love you.

Faith Abiola Oyedepo also responded with her own lovey-dovey post:

“It’s our wedding anniversary, it seems only like yesterday when I said ‘Yes I do’ to you.

38 years of God’s faithfulness and glory. I am so grateful to God to do life with you

@davidoyedepomin. Thank you for making the journey easy.I love you now and forever”.

Now on Saturday, the older Oyedepos gave out their daughter in marriage, with Faith Abiola counselling on the purpose of marriage:

“When a man is united with God’s choice for him as a wife, they become sources of inspiration to each other for soaring higher in the realm of the Spirit. They become fortified and spiritually stronger

“The purpose of God in marriage is to create a help that is suitable, adaptable and complementary; not just any kind of help —a helpmate for all areas of life. Marriage is meant for improved living.

‘You will see your grandsons and granddaughters colourfully married and your eyes will see your great grandchildren in Jesus name!”

