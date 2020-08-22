Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Esther Agunbiade clocks 24 today.
The Lagos-based lawyer took to her Instagram page to mark her day with sexy photos.
Esther also appreciated God for a new chapter of her life.
She wrote: “It has been 366 days of God’s grace and blessings and If I was asked to count God’s blessings, it will take millions of nights and days.
“This past year has been a roller coaster of emotions but I choose to be happy, to focus on the positive and make the most of what God gives me. I’m a year older.”
Check out Esther’s birthday pictures below:
