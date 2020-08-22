By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has expressed confidence and ready to come out as winners in the coming Edo and Ondo governorship elections as well as the 2023 general elections.

The party while inaugurating its reconciliation committee for Imo and Ogun State in Abuja on Friday expressed confidence through Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the APC National Caretaker/National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

The chairman and governor of Yobe State said that the outcome of the reconciliation efforts would shock Nigerians.





He also revealed that the caretaker committee which he chairs after the inauguration has initiated some peace-building and true reconciliation mechanisms to give every member a sense of fairness and belonging.

Buni revealed further that the committee made headway after reclaiming some distinguished and valuable members with thousands of their supporters back to their fold. He said that their chances of winning in Edo and Ondo with landslide victory have been strengthened after their exploits reconciling members.

“Let me also add that the on-going reconciliatory initiatives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with the massive return of former members who felt aggrieved and unwillingly went to other political parties,’ Buni said.

Buni became Chairman of the APC National Caretaker/National Convention Planning Committee after Adams Oshiomole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party got dissolved.

Buni’s committee was charged to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party and organising the party’s National Convention for the election of new NWC members.