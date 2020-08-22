Aisha Buhari has tasked healthcare providers in Nigeria to improve the sector within the country.

She threw the challenge on her return from Dubai, where she went for medical treatment.

In a statement, announcing her return, she recalled hosting the private healthcare Providers earlier in the year.





She said she spoke about issues around capacity building of the Nigerian health sector and in their engagement, it was noted that funding was a major challenge.

She, therefore, urged healthcare providers to take advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector.

The first lady said that no doubt it would help build and expand the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the Country.

