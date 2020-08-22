By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where she had gone medical treatment, for undisclosed ailment.

Upon her arrival on Saturday, the president’s wife thanked all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while she was away for medical treatment. She also announced that she is now well and has fully recovered.

Aisha also explained that on her way back to Nigeria, the Nigerian Air force Flight encountered violent clear air turbulence, but that it was navigated safely and professionally by the Captain and crew of the Flight.





This is in response to reports earlier on Saturday that the first lady escaped a plane crash and was subjected to necessary medical attention upon arrival.

She thanked frontline workers and all Nigerians for their steadfastness as Nigeria navigates challenges facing the world.

