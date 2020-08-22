First Lady Aisha Buhari has revealed a near plane mishap on her return to Nigeria from the United Arab Emirates, where she went for medical treatment.

In her own own words she said, the Nigeria Air Force plane bringing her home encountered a violent clear air turbulence.

But after the storm, came the calm.

She said the storm was navigated safely and professionally by the Captain and crew of the Flight.





She effusively appreciated the Air Force.

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the Captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant service men and women of the entire Nigerian Air force for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintenance of its Fleet”, she said.

Aisha revealed her experience today, in a statement in which she also thanked all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while away for the medical treatment .

“I am well now and fully recovered and have since returned back home, Nigeria”.

Apparently responding to criticism that she took her health problem, a stiff neck, to Dubai, She enjoined healthcare providers in Nigeria to take advantage of the CBN facility to boost capacity.

“I recall hosting the private healthcare Providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I therefore call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020 to the Commercial Banks. This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the Country.

“Once again, I thank our frontline workers and all Nigerians for their steadfastness as we navigate the challenges facing the entire world,” she said.