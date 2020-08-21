By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said he is a fan of wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari because she is the light of the Aso Rock Villa.

Fani-Kayode, in series of tweets, welcomed Aisha Buhari back home from Dubai where she had gone for medical treatment.

He said the first lady was unstoppable as God would continue to be with her, praying for her to stand strong.





Fani-Kayode added that those who believed that his compliment of Aisha Buhari meant that he might be nursing the ambition of defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC, to think otherwise as that would never be.

“Welcome back home to our amiable First Lady, Aisha Buhari. I repeat, you are the light of the Villa. You are unstoppable and God is with you. Stand strong!

“To those who believe that this means I am going to APC, I say get a life and stop letting your imagination run wild. It means nothing of the sort.

“I have always been a fan of Aisha Buhari even though I am the resistance and I am opposed to her husband’s Government.

“Our First Lady came back home safely and soundly and in good health after going to Dubai and some say we shouldn’t wish her well and thank God for sparing her life and bringing her back safely simply because we are in the opposition? Some people can be so petty and wicked! May God help us,” he tweeted.