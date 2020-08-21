The world awaits the clash of champions at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday. Who will win? Bayern or PSG?

The champion of France Paris Saint-Germain F.C will take on the champion of Germany Bayern Munich in the crunch match to decide who will wear the crown of Europe.

The clash is like a biscuit, it’s hard to tell where it will crack but an attacking and action-packed experience is guaranteed.

For both teams, keeping possession is the best form of defending – so “parking the bus” is not expected.





The match is scheduled for 21:00 CET (8 pm Nigerian Time) on Sunday 23 August 2020.

Give us your correct score prediction and stand a chance to win a cash prize of N100,000.

How to play

1. Subscribe to PM News Notification alert

2. Go to the comment section below;

3. Drop your name, location, and drop your correct score prediction.

N.B: Terms and Conditions apply

Persons below the age of 18 are not permitted.

All valid entries close by 7:30 pm on Sunday Night.

Good luck and have a fun-filled weekend.