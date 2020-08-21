The Nigeria Police Force has summoned a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, to its Abuja office on Monday.

Mailafia has been in and out of interrogation rooms since he granted an interview where he stated that an unidentified northern governor was the leader of the terrorist group known as Boko Haram.

The DSS on August 12 invited Mailafia to its Jos office. He was invited again on the 17th of August 2020 after he refused to back down on his claims.

However, in the latest invitation letter addressed to Mailafia, the police did not reveal the reason for the invitation.





The letter was signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) Umar Sanda, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja.

In the document with reference number 3000/X/FHQ/ABJ/VOl.245/8 dated August 20, 2020, the police asked Mailafia to be at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Complex, Garki Area 10, on Monday, August 24, 2020, by 11 am.

The letter titled, ‘Re: Investigation Activities, Police Investigation’, was marked ‘confidential’.

The letter stated that we “wish to inform you that this office is investigating a case in which your name featured prominently.”

When contacted Mailafia said, “Yes, the Police were in my house this afternoon. At first, they looked intimidating but they told me they brought a letter. I am being summoned to be at the Force Headquarters on Monday for criminal investigation”.