By Jethro Ibileke

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has lashed out at the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki, accusing him of callously frustrating residents of the State with multiple taxes.

Ize-Iyamu described Obaseki’s action as unfair, saying that multiple taxation had characterised his administration in the last four years.

He alleged that the taxes were collected violently and spent without accountability.





Ize-Iyamu further said no state could progress when the government was not transparent, accountable and human.

“It is unfair and callous for the government to deny the people important public service but frustrate their private efforts with multiple taxes that are violently obtained and spent without accountability in the way the Edo State Government has done in the last four years.

“No state can progress when its government is non-transparent, unaccountable, inhumane, and sees agencies of government and policies as tools of victimization and repression, not drivers of growth and development.

Our people are tired. Let us turn a new page on the 19th of September by electing the APC. Our government will support and empower the people, not put them down,” he tweeted.