By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo on Friday celebrated her lookalike daughter who graduated today from Babcock university.

The proud mom announced her daughter, Naomi’s accomplishment on her verified Instagram page. She prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the new graduate.

”To the best daughter, a mother could hope for! I still can’t believe you’re graduating. It’s been such a wild wonderful trip these last few years….





”We’ve had our tougher moments but I love you so much,I respect your strong will & appreciate your gorgeous smile. Good luck on your new journey forward in Life!!!

”May Almighty Allah continue to guide & guard you🙏🏼 Allahumo amin