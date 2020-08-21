Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph has paid tribute to her mother who died 15 years ago.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 32-year-old said her emotions are still running wild 15 years after her death.

She wrote; “Heaven gained an Angel. It’s been 15 years mama. Don’t even know what to say my Emotions running wild 💔Keep Resting in the Lord my Angel.”


Anita Joseph is known to flaunt her curve body and has been described by many as a controversial actress, having issues with men.

The Anambra State-born movie star is married to Fisayo Michael, popularly known as MC Fish, a professional hype man, and master of ceremonies.