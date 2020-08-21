By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United’s captain and defender, Harry Maguire is being held in police custody in Greece.

Local sources in the country reported that the defender was taken into custody on Friday morning after he was involved in an altercation during his trip in Mykonos, Greece.

Maguire was said to have been involved in a fight alongside his friends with other Englishmen outside a bar.





Reportedly, Maguire was handcuffed after the incident while the police themselves were targeted too although it’s not clear if that involved Maguire or the others involved in the altercation.

However, he was one of the three taken into custody after the incident with the police.

