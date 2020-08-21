A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos, on Friday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Isaac Victor, be remanded in a correctional centre, over alleged gang rape, defile and belong to a secret cult.

The police charged Victor with three counts of cultism, gang rape and defilement.

Victor pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwakpa, who gave the order, ordered the police to duplicate and forwarded the case file to the the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.





Nwakpa adjourned the case until Sept. 29 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Nurudeen Thomas told the court that Victor committed the offence on July 29 at Parafa Area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

He added that Victor and his accomplices (who are presently at large) allegedly gang raped a 19-year-old woman and defiled a 17-year-old girl.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 41, 137 and 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

