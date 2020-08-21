By Agency Report

African leaders, including Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Uhuru Kenyatta have strongly condemned Tuesday military coup in Mali during which President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was arrested by mutinying soldiers.

The leaders also from DR Congo, Rwanda and Mozambique, demanded the immediate release of Keita.

In a statement issued in Nairobi on Friday after a virtual meeting on Thursday evening, the leaders also called for the immediate release of senior members of his administration, among them the country’s Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.





Kenyatta urged for a “speedy, peaceful and democratic” resolution of the crisis while South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called for dialogue to restore peace and stability in the West African country.

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) rallied African countries to take a firm position on the matter saying the coup was “dangerous for democracy in Africa”.

Keita resigned on Wednesday after being detained in a coup launched by mutinous troops. –Xinhua