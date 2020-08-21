By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A Nigerian Twitter user, Shola Jay has narrated how he was imprisoned for 90 days because he created a parody account of ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The media personality explained his ordeal via a series of tweets with his @jayyth3dope account.

According to his tweets, he converted his personal account on Twitter to a parody account of ex-president Jonathan and within hours, got detained.





He, however, accused the Asokoro police division in Abuja of maltreating him and keeping him more than 48 hours as a detainee.

Shola said he spent four days in prison before being charged to court. Meanwhile, he said he kept trying to explain that the account was a parody for Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. But no one listened.

Read his story below…

Spent almost 90 days in detention for creating a parody account — A thread 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 So I made a tweet about the Ex president Dr Goodluck Jonathan on the 5th of may around 5:32pm converting my personal already-grown account into parody pic.twitter.com/6LR663Uvi9 — Shola (@jayyth3dope) August 21, 2020

They call the cell name “Kalakuta republic” and the older cell mates oppress the new ones big time. Stayed for 4days til I met with the IGP and was then detained in the FCIID Abuja. Stayed one month behind bars before I was charged to court, no one understood me when I say parody — Shola (@jayyth3dope) August 21, 2020

I’m still itching & scratching badly til now since we all cover our bodies with the same bed cover which over 500 cell mates’ have used without washing if I’m not exaggerating. A lot of insects in it which bites , didn’t sweat for months (no sun), was taken away from my family — Shola (@jayyth3dope) August 21, 2020

I felt so scared & uncomfortable cos I’ve never been arrested before my whole life. Then, an officer came in the morning with the leg curves like I was gonna run and chained my legs. I told him “Sir, I didn’t kiII anybody, why this?” we then left for Abuja that morning by road. — Shola (@jayyth3dope) August 21, 2020

Fell sick while I was behind bars, couple times. I was treated tho cos my ipo took me to the clinic once & also got drugs for me once, I wasn’t tortured by the police physically. I sat & ate with murderers which made my nightmares horrific, Got 2 square meals daily, malnourished — Shola (@jayyth3dope) August 21, 2020

So I had to use to money to buy food since they food being provider made me purge always which I complained about. Funny enough I became the number 3 in the cell, Saw over 100 suspects leave. People with bigger cases gone come and go before me, terrifying 😭😭💔 — Shola (@jayyth3dope) August 21, 2020

And no suspects is to be detained for more than 24-48 hours💔 It got to a point, I felt forsook but God never forsook me. I had God, my family & friends support. It reshaped my relationship with God tho. A lot of people sent money, did all in their power to get me out of the mess — Shola (@jayyth3dope) August 21, 2020

#FreeShola also made a big impact in order to facilitate my release, Thanks to everyone who came through. I’m taking my treatments serious and I should be 100% fine real soon. Trying to feel loved again, reunite with my family & friends, get used to this outer world again — Shola (@jayyth3dope) August 21, 2020

Finally, let it be known that I defrauded nobody on here. I also in no way tried to impersonate nor defame his character. I’m not a criminal and that’s just the truth. I’m not a criminal. — Shola (@jayyth3dope) August 21, 2020