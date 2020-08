By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria’s Fuji legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate has finally released his brand-new EP, titled “Fuji the Sound”.

The urban-spirited 6-track project has “Awade” as the lead track, and features collaborations from Nigerian singer Teni, Toby Grey and producer, Mystro.





The new project is Fuji Maestro’s first project in many years and puts a modern twist to the puritan Fuji sound.

Check Fuji The Sound Here.