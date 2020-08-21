By Daniels Ekugo

Ecobank Nigeria has launched an Application for Businesses known as Omni Lite App, targeted at enhancing the banking experience of its large pool of Commercial Banking customers.

The Ecobank Omni Lite App is a highly secure, world-class, and integrated electronic banking platform designed to help Clients manage their Business accounts online in a secure, flexible, efficient and convenient manner. It is a fully integrated multi-geography, multi-lingual and multi-currency online, web-based cash management platform.

The App is being launched by the Ecobank Group across 33 countries in Africa where the Bank operates.





Speaking in Lagos, Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Carol Oyedeji, said the new App is in line with Ecobank’s policy direction to meet and surpass customers’ expectations, noting that it will bring flexibility, safer and convenient banking to the users.

She disclosed that it is available to existing Omni Lite users, urging them to download it from the Apple Store (IOS) or the Play Store (Android).

“With the new Omni Lite App, users can view their accounts and transactions in one place, make payments and pay bills with ease, set up multiple users with different access launch, make and manage loan payment, book time deposits and view exchange rates.

This electronic portal also allows customers manage all their online business, banking transactions and information 24/7. With easier navigation and experience that is perfectly suited to smartphones, clients can enjoy features similar to the desktop version.” She stated

The Ecobank Omni Lite App enables faster processing of instructions with loading option or file import for mass payments. It also features a customizable environment with choice of language, time zone and comprehensive user-friendly navigation menu.

It’s state-of-the-art architecture meets international safety standards and it is designed to enhance productivity and manage cash flow.

These largely enhance the cash management capabilities of Businesses which include account services, payments, collections, liquidity management, detailed and customisable reports, amongst others.