The supporters of the All Progressives Congress and those of the African Democratic Congress engaged in a verbal duel which quickly became violent.

The clash happened on Thursday evening and definitely connected with the council poll coming up on Saturday.

The clash took place around the Yaba area of Ondo town, Ondo State.

No fewer than 15 vehicles were vandalized and many people were seriously injured.





However, the cause of the fight was unknown as of the time of filing this report.