By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian female dancehall sensation, Cynthia Morgan now Madrina, after a long break from the music scene has returned with another interesting jam titled “Hustle”.

It is produced by Chopstix.

Hustle can be streamed on Spotify, iTunes, Youtube and Apple Music.





Famous for her unique brand of dancehall and rap music genre, Morgan was off the music scene for several years.

In an Instagram live video, she revealed why her music career had hit the rocks.

The 29-year-old called queen of reggae dancehall music, narrated how she fell ill and had to leave Lagos to Benin, her hometown.

After getting better, she couldn’t return to Lagos, because she was broke.

She revealed that her career ordeal was largely because of certain clauses in the contract she signed with her record label North Side Music Ltd where Jude Okoye was the music producer.

In the video which went viral, Cynthia said that she didn’t read the contract terms well enough, making her to lose her stage name, Instagram account, royalty and VEVO account.

Although she made attempts afterwards to get back into the studio, it wasn’t easy for her after the twist in her career.

Cynthia’s story in the live video stirred many controversies.

Other musical acts whose careers also went downhill over issues with music producer Jude Okoye and other managers came out to share their own stories.