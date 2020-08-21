By Adejoke Adeleye

Government at all tiers have been advised to stop paying lip services to alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians, but come up with vibrant programmes and policies, that would rescue the nation from the prevailing economic hardship and save the people from abject poverty.

A business man and the Okanlomo of Oke-Ijeun, Chief Toyin Amuzu gave this advice while commenting on the negative effects of Covid-19 on Nigerians, noting that more people are now finding it so difficult to make ends meet in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Amuzu, observed that prices of food items have gone up tremendously while many jobs have collapsed, saying, “it was unthinkable that government would allow any increase in the price of Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS, at this time when Nigerians are facing various challenges in their bid to survive”.





According to him, “many People have lost their jobs and financial power. It is now so hard for an average Nigerian to fend for their families and eat three square meal. The dollar and various foreign exchange have soared and doing business in Nigeria is getting so difficult.

“Our government must not remain helpless, but rise up to the challenges by driving both the micro and macro economies through financial support, reduced taxation and other incentives that would ease doing business in Nigeria.”

Amuzu said, such government interventions would drastically reduce crimes and poverty, stressing that it is the only way by which the Nation’s economy can be saved from total collapse.

He also called on private individuals and corporate organisations to come up with intervention programmes to complement government activities, noting that assisting the needy would positively rub off on the society and reduce peoples involvement in social vices.

Quoting Kofi Anan, he said “extreme poverty anywhere is a threat to human security”.