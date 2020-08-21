By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Spanish side, Sevilla have defeated Inter Milan 3-2 to win the 2019/2020 Europa League trophy.

At the final match played on Friday, Sevilla, Europa League specialist, having won several of such trophies, fell behind on 5th minute through Romelu Lukaku’s penalty.

Sevilla restored parity on 12th minute through Luuk de Jong‘s goal.





Jesus Navas sent a precise lofted pass into the box, de Jong rose above the defenders to meet the ball and headed it straight into the right side of the goal.

De Jong got his brace on 33 minutes to give Sevilla a 2-1 lead.

He peeled away from his marker to meet the resulting free kick from Ever Banega, and he steered a powerful header from the centre of the box inside the right post for a great finish.

Inter fought back and on 38 minutes, they equalized, making it 2-2 through Diego Godin.

Marcelo Brozovic delivered a perfectly taken free-kick, Diego Godin managed to jump highest near the penalty spot and planted a cracking header inside the left post.

Sevilla got the winner on 74th minute from a wonderful goal from Diego Carlos.

Carlos showed great determination to get to the ball inside the box and acrobatically launched himself into the air and produced a scissor kick of the highest quality to leave Samir Handanovic helpless.

Details later…