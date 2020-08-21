By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

One of the Big Brother Naija housemates, Laycon on Friday revealed to another housemate, Wathoni that he dreamt of kissing his love interest, Erica.

PM NEWS recalls that Laycon, Erica and Kiddwaya were in a love triangle earlier in the show, before a heartbroken Laycon asked for ”space”.

It seems all is well after Erica approached Laycon over his behaviour. The duo made peace on Tuesday night and all has been well.





However, on Friday, Laycon was seen telling Wathoni about a dream he had over the night. He said he kissed Erica in his dream even though he refused to kiss her in reality when he had the chance.

“I dreamt I kissed Erica in reality. You know I refused to kiss her that Saturday night she was drunk.”

Wathoni, however, thought that Laycon has been thinking about Erica too much, hence, the dream.

Laycon further disclosed that he is an emotional person, which is why he finds it hard to move on.