Big Brother Naija housemate, Florence Wathoni Anyansi has revealed that she rejected being into a relationship with a fellow housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya.

Wathoni made the disclosure to Praise, Prince and Lucy, during their conversation about the housemate(s) they are falling for in Big Brother’s house.

According to Wathoni, Kiddwaya wanted to be in a relationship with her, but she wasn’t ready to get entangled with anyone in the house.

The mother-of-one mentioned that Kiddwaya gave her “greenlight” during their little conversations, but she did not push further because she wasn’t ready for a relationship.



