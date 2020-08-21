By Okafor Ofiebor

A Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt has slammed 10 years imprisonment on 47-year-old, Lois Obazi, a US-based woman for child trafficking.

Obazi had in 2018 disguised in a quasi-name, ‘Precious Obasi’ living around Omehia School Road, Igwuruta community in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, at the time of her purchase of three children.

The suspect, before her arrest, had in a hotel on Stadium Road, Elekahia, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, claimed that she gave birth to the three children on two different days in a maternity home at Igwuruta.





Chief Magistrate , Felicitas Amanze, in her judgment, sentenced the woman to three years imprisonment on count one, and seven years imprisonment on count two of the charges preferred against her, adding that the terms would run concurrently.

Amanze held that evidence before the court proved that Obasi bought the three infants.

The chief magistrate noted that it was impossible for Obazi to have left overseas to Nigeria to deliver her triplets and also nurse them in a hotel as she claimed, stressing that the prosecution counsel proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel, Chris Nwadigo, said the judgement was full of emotion and sentiment, and vowed to appeal it.