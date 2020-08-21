By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has finally released his highly anticipated third studio album dubbed Afro-Pop Volume 1.

The album comes packed with 10 tracks which spans about 29 minute. Released under EMI with licensing from Universal Music Operations Limited.

The 33-year-old initially released some tracks as lead singles like AG Baby featuring Nailah Blackman.





Adekunle Gold’s 2020 green hit ‘Something Different’ also made it to the album, with collaborations from Patoranking, Tenko, and Olayinka Ehi.

Afro-Pop Volume 1. connotes African Popular Music, a reflection of his growing versatility, which fans have witnessed since his sophomore album, About 30, in 2018.

Adekunle Gold broke into the limelight, following the release of Sade, his 2014 cover of the English Boy-band’s, One Direction, Story of My Life. The song went on to clinch the Best Alternative Song award at the 2015 Headies Awards.

His musical breakthroughs multiplied when he signed under Olamide’s YBNL Records, where he later released his debut album, a 16 tracker titled Gold, in 2016. Gold peaked at Number 7 on the Billboards World Album Chart.

At the expiration of his contract with YBNL in 2018, he left the label. He independently released his sophomore album, About 30.

Download and Stream Afro Pop Vol.1