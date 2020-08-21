By Agency Report

Actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to federal charges connected to the college admissions cheating scandal.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton accepted Loughlin’s plea agreement a few hours after he sentenced her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

The 56-year-old “Full House” star will have to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service.





She will have to self-surrender within 90 days from Friday, and will have supervised release for two years after completing her prison sentence.

In May, Loughlin and Giannulli, 57, admitted their wrongdoing during a video conference with the Boston-based U.S. District Court judge.

Each pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, admitting that they had hired consultant William “Rick” Singer and paid $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the school as fake crew recruits.

Loughlin’s husband was also sentenced Friday. In addition to five months in prison, the fashion designer will have to pay a $250,000 fine due in 60 days and complete 250 hours of community service. He will have to self-surrender 90 days from Friday, and will have supervised release for two years after completing his prison sentence.

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” Giannulli said in a short statement during the hearing. “I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

In accepting Giannulli’s plea deal, the judge said the five-month prison sentence stipulated “is sufficient but not greater than necessary punishment under the circumstances.”

“You were not stealing bread to feed your family. You have no excuse for your crime and that makes it all the more blameworthy,” the judge told Giannulli before officially sentencing him.

Source: Yahoo News