By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A group of Shi’ite members on Thursday protested in Abuja, demanding the immediate release of their leader, Ibrahim Yaqoub El Zakzaky.

The prominent Shi’a leader who founded the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), is currently in detention along with his wife.

Earlier, SAN Femi Falana had written an open letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, over the detention of Shiites leader, El-Zakzaky and his wife.





The human rights lawyer decried the demining refusal of the Federal Government to comply with court orders over the unconstitutional arrest and detention of El-Zakzaky and his wife by armed soldiers.

Watch the demonstration below