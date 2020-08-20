Two persons, Abubakar Mohammed and Ayankunle Ayaleye, have been arrested for kidnapping a businesswoman, Modupeoluwa Oyetoso, and killing her fiancé, Opeoluwa Oladipo, in Oyo State.

The Oyo State Police Command stated that the incident occurred in the Lanlete area of the Ibarapa East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, a Tecno phone and a single-barrelled gun used for the operation were reclaimed from the suspects.

He further disclosed that N22,500, which was part of the ransom paid to secure Modupeoluwa’s release from captivity, was also recovered from them.





Two other members of the kidnap syndicate are still at large.

“Information reaching me on the kidnapping case at Odo-Edu Igbodudu Road, Lanlate, Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State, where one Modupeoluwa Oyetoso reported that her fiancé, Opeoluwa Oladipo, was shot in a Toyota Highlander SUV and she was kidnapped, has revealed that two suspects, Abubakar Mohammed, 30, and Ayankunle Ayaleye, 37, have been arrested in connection with the case,” Fadeyi stated.

“The sum of N22,500, which was part of the ransom collected, was recovered in addition to one Tecno phone and a single-barrelled gun used for the operation. Efforts have been intensified to arrest two other fleeing members of the criminal gang.”

“The officer-in-charge of the Anti-Kidnap Unit of the command said she was there on the day they were interviewing the suspects, and she identified them,” he added.