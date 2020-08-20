Media personality and Co-anchor on Stv Shade Ladipo is now back to the gym after gaining weight during the lockdown.
Ladipo shared a photo of herself in her workout outfit on social media
The fitness enthusiast said gained so much weight despite running 10km in February.
She wrote; “I don’t think we are talking about the weight we gained during the core lockdown. As in, it’s hard to believe I ran 10k in Feb. Well, I’m back on my #WorkOut grind,” she said, advising fans to love themselves regardless of their shape.”
