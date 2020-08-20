Sepp Blatter blasts FIFA

Former FIFA chief Joseph Sepp Blatter has criticised world football’s governing body after its ethics committee decided to drop a case against current President Gianni Infantino.

“Nothing surprises me anymore,’’ Blatter, who was forced out in 2015 by the ethics committee, said on Thursday.

According to him, FIFA’s controlling bodies are no longer independent under Gianni Infantino

On Wednesday, FIFA said that Infantino will not face sanctions over alleged ethics breaches because no conduct violations had taken place.





FIFA’s ethics committee had launched preliminary investigations into several alleged transgressions, including a FIFA-booked private flight from Suriname to Geneva, and secret meetings between Infantino and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber.

Report says Infantino is still subject to criminal investigations in Switzerland, based on the suspicion that he instigated top prosecutor Lauber to abuse his office