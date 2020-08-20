Michael Adeshina

Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, has gotten a new appointment from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amokachi is now the Special Assistant on Sports to the president.

The Media Office of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development announced this on Thursday.





The statement released by the ministry was titled, ‘PMB appoints Amokachi Special Assistant, Sports.’

The statement noted that Amokachi’s letter of appointment was issued on August 17, 2020, and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The statement quoted the appointment letter as reading, “I am pleased to inform you that Mohammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports. The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020.”

The former Everton of England player was earlier in the year named Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

Amokachi, popularly known as Da Bull, began his career in Kaduna with Ranchers Bees Football club of Kaduna, played for Club Brugge of Belgium, Besiktas of Turkey, Everton of England and Colorado Rapids.

He was voted the third-best player in Africa three times.

He played in three World Cup finals, won two nations cup as both player and Assistant Coach, to Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, Samson Siasia, and Lars Largerback.

He won Gold in the Football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

He had coached the U-23 National Team, served as Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, and coached Nasarrawa United.