By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking celebrated his daughter, Wilmer on her birthday.

The father of one posted adorable pictures of her on his Instagram page as she turned 2.

As a caption, he wrote; ‘My Wilmer is 2. Happy Birthday My Lil Queen…You are a Big Blessing to me.’