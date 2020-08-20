Mamman Daura: Flown abroad for medical treatment

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nephew and close confidant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura has reportedly been flown to the United Kingdom for urgent medical treatment.

The report has continued to make round stirring controversies as speculators make different verdict regarding development on Daura’s health.

He was said to have been flown in a private jet to the UK on Thursday after exhibiting respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to Coronavirus.


However, Nigerians have begun airing their reaction on the matter with many voicing out their rage on the government as controversies trail the state of health of the president’s close confidant.

Here are comments made on Twitter as regards Mamman Daura’s health state

 

Some weeks ago, Mamman Daura set the media abuzz after he had an interview with the BBC and aired his opinion that competence, not geography should determine the next president of Nigeria in 2023.