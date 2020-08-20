By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nephew and close confidant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura has reportedly been flown to the United Kingdom for urgent medical treatment.

The report has continued to make round stirring controversies as speculators make different verdict regarding development on Daura’s health.

He was said to have been flown in a private jet to the UK on Thursday after exhibiting respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to Coronavirus.





However, Nigerians have begun airing their reaction on the matter with many voicing out their rage on the government as controversies trail the state of health of the president’s close confidant.

Here are comments made on Twitter as regards Mamman Daura’s health state

As long as they refuse to do the needful, none of em deserves our sympathy!

You quickly forgot that this same Nigerians morn over the death of the likes of Yar'Adua & Dr Adadevoh. Maybe you should check the integrity and patriotism of the persons involved.

Why fly Mamman Daura https://t.co/uuKiSy1h09 — CERTIFIED TROUBLE MAKER 🙄 (@Iam_KingBuchi) August 20, 2020

No hospitals in Nigeria again 😂😂🤣🤣 No hospitals in the north 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 Shame — Sickill (@stagespirit) August 20, 2020

Who the Fuck is Mamman Daura that Nigerians need to be united for his sake? Ethno religious bigots are the first set of clowns to accuse others of bigotry. Jokers https://t.co/N2AP9b5SSL — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) August 20, 2020

Nigerian's reaction to Mamman Daura's health travails shouldn't be a surprise. 90% of the elite don't deserve pity when death stares them in the face. Y'all blurred our humanity, when you decided to loot and destroy our lives. Die mutherfuckers, we just don't care. — Gov Udom's Hypeman (@romeocza) August 20, 2020

Aisha Buhari in Dubai for neck pain till today. Mamman Daura in UK for treatment. Hopefully by Sept 1, the oga pata pata of dem all also will visit UK to go and drink milk. 😑 — AyeMojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) August 20, 2020

Abba Kyari was so unlucky, will Mamman Daura get lucky now he’s been flown to UK? Btw, UK is Buhari’s country of choice for the almighty “medical tourism” he vowed to end! Now Nigerians wait for the GOOD NEWS. The last of the “Three Musketeers” may become another VVIP in hell.. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 20, 2020

On the 8th of November 2019, @APOSTLESULEMAN made a prophecy that there would be no Cable alive in Aso Rock come 2021. Abba kyari💔gone

Isa Funtua💔gone

Mamman Daura👀sick Don't take Gods words for granted! Always do good and gain people's prayers!🚶🏽 pic.twitter.com/eksu9MyBv4 — kezman (@kezman8711) August 20, 2020

Some weeks ago, Mamman Daura set the media abuzz after he had an interview with the BBC and aired his opinion that competence, not geography should determine the next president of Nigeria in 2023.