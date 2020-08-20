The Federal Government of Nigeria has continued to evacuate citizens stranded in other countries as 186 Nigerians were flown out of South Africa on Thursday.

The media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sarah Sanda revealed that an Air Peace flight conveying the evacuees took off from OR Tambo International Airport at about 4.30 pm local time on Thursday.

The federal government since the COVID-19 became a global disaster had evacuated Nigerians in their thousands stranded in different countries around the world.





“The last Evacuation flight from South Africa Air Peace is taking off at 4.30 pm local time from OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg to Lagos with 186 passengers. About 35 are for Abuja,” Sanda stated.

Nigeria in Diaspora Commission also reported about the evacuation.

It said all the evacuees tested negative to COVID-19, but would self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in Nigeria.

Watch the plane leaving Johannesburg:https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1296493100140056576?s=21