Kano State Police Command has arrested one Haruna Ya’u popularly known as Dangaru for allegedly killing his friend identified as Sani Ibrahim following heated exchange over N500.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Dan Tsinke Quarters of Tarauni Local Government Area on Monday, August 16.

Reacting to the incident, relatives of the deceased disclosed that Ibrahim had given one of his friends, Aminu Ahmad, N500, and sent him on an errand but that Aminu decided to use the money for himself.

According to the relatives, an argument ensued when late Ibrahim asked for his money or the item.





Haruna who is friends with late Ibrahim, arrived at the scene and took sides with Aminu. Both men got involved in a fight and in the process, Haruna picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he was pronounced dead.

Also speaking on the incident, the mother of the deceased, Zainab Is’maila, said justice must prevail as her deceased son was the only one catering for her and his other sisters.

She said he was based in Port Harcourt where he sold iron scraps and was only waiting for her permission to return to Port Harcourt when he was killed.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the incident.

The PPRO said the alleged killer has been arrested and would be charged to court once the investigation into the case has been completed.