Following criticism, the National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association has withdrawn the invitation extended to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The NBA made the decision today.

It said the invitation to El-Rufai by it’s 2020 Annual General Conference Planning committee be withdrawn and decision communicated to the Governor.

The Kaduna governor was invited to address the conference.





But Over 3000 lawyers signed a virtual petition that the governor should not be invited as he is not a rule of law governor and has often shown disrespect for the courts.