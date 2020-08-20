Michael Adeshina

Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O. Kanayo couldn’t contain his emotions as his firstborn, Valerie, graduated from Babcock University.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 20, 2020, where he shared the good news.

“Hello friends, my daughter Valerie Uloaku Onyekwere was amongst the graduates who had their virtual convocation ceremony today at Babcock University, Bsc Computer Science. Please plenty shout out ooooo to my firstborn,” he wrote.





Kanayo didn’t end there. He went further to give reasons why he can’t keep calm about his daughter’s graduation.

He said: “Thanks for rejoicing with me on this most auspicious day. You don’t know what it means for those of us who don’t come from rich backgrounds to pay school fees. Chineke Emela oooo.”