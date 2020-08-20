By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS), African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) must work together until sanity returns to Mali.

A coup d’tat in the already troubled West African country on Tuesday overthrew the democratically elected government of President Boubacar Keita.

Buhari attended the Virtual Extraordinary Session of the Authority Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Heads of State and Government on the Mali coup on Thursday.





According to him, the events in Mali were great setbacks for regional diplomacy, with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa.

“It is time for the unconstitutional ‘authority’ in Mali to act responsibly and ensure restoration of constitutional order, peace and stability,” he said.

Buhari, on his verified twitter handle said “Nigeria strongly supports the efforts of ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou, for wider regional and continental consultations with ECOWAS, the AU and the UN, and the adoption of strong measures to bring speedy resolution to the situation.

“A politically stable Mali is paramount and crucial to the stability of the sub-region. We must all join efforts, ECOWAS, the AU, the UN and other stakeholders, and work together until sanity returns to Mali with the restoration of Civil Administration.”

The events in Mali are great setbacks for regional diplomacy, with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa. It is time for the unconstitutional ‘authority’ in Mali to act responsibly and ensure restoration of constitutional order, peace and stability. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 20, 2020

Nigeria strongly supports the efforts of ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou, for wider regional and continental consultations with ECOWAS, the AU and the UN, and the adoption of strong measures to bring speedy resolution to the situation. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 20, 2020